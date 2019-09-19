(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank kept interest rates and its language on the franc unchanged, declining to join a global move that’s seen monetary loosening by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve in the past week.

The SNB held its policy rate and deposit rate at minus 0.75% and said the currency remains “highly valued.” Highlighting the fragile state of markets, it also repeated a pledge to intervene if needed.

The one surprise in the statement was a change to how the SNB will calculate the negative interest rate on sight deposits. It’s doing this because the global low-rate environment has “become more entrenched and could persist for some time yet.”

The new exemption threshold calculation comes into effect in November and will see the SNB update its exemption threshold monthly. It previously exempted 20 times a bank’s minimum reserves, and the new basis should reduce costs for institutions.

The SNB also cut its 2019 growth forecast, lowering it to between 0.5% and 1% from around 1.5% previously, and said global risks are to the downside. It slashed its inflation outlook through 2021, and now sees price growth of just 0.6% at the end of the period.

A wave of central banks have cut rates this year as the U.S.-China trade war hits confidence and depresses momentum. While the franc has strengthened -- touching its strongest against the euro since 2017 earlier in September -- a recent slight reversal has taken some pressure off President Thomas Jordan to respond.

The Swiss policy decision comes in a busy week for central banks after the ECB’s recent announcement of a new stimulus package. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut its key rate for the second time this year, though Chairman Jerome Powell said only “moderate” policy moves should be sufficient to sustain the U.S. expansion.

The Bank of Japan left policy unchanged on Thursday but said it’ll undertake a closer review of the economy next month, and Indonesia’s central bank cut its key interest rate for a third straight month. Decisions are due later in the day from the Bank of England, Norges Bank and South Africa Reserve Bank.

In Switzerland, data suggest the SNB intervened last month to rein in the franc, though the measures were moderate by historical comparison.

With a potential no-deal Brexit looming in October, there’s a chance the haven currency could come under renewed appreciation pressure that necessitates an SNB response. It intervened after the U.K.’s 2016 referendum to leave the European Union and has a history of announcing ad-hoc rate cuts, most famously in 2015.

