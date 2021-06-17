(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank kept up its ultra-expansive monetary-policy stance aimed at thwarting any appreciation of the franc that could stymie the economy’s recovery.

The SNB left both its deposit and its policy rate at -0.75%, as forecast by economists, and reiterated its pledge to use foreign exchange interventions if necessary. Officials raised their near-term forecast for price growth “slightly,” citing higher costs of oil, tourism-related services and goods affected by supply bottlenecks.

Switzerland should reach its pre-pandemic level of output around the middle of this year, according to the central bank. That underscores how the economy is in something of a sweet spot, with growth picking up as Covid-19 jabs roll out but no sign yet of the sort of inflation spike that prompted a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Rosier prospects for the global economy helped the franc drop against the euro this year, though that decline moderated recently. The franc was little changed after the decision, trading at 1.09079 against the euro as of 9:43 a.m. in Zurich.

The SNB’s policy of negative interest rates and a pledge to use currency interventions is now in its seventh year. Officials have resorted to those measures in response to the European Central Bank’s bond buying, to curb appreciation pressure on the franc.

Euro-area policy makers agreed earlier this month to keep monetary stimulus flowing at an accelerated pace through the summer, insisting that a pickup in inflation due to higher commodities prices and supply chain bottlenecks will be temporary.

That increase, even if short-lived, could be sharp. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said Germany could see price growth temporarily hit 4% toward the end of the year, while Dutch Governor Klaas Knot said “upside risks” are starting to emerge. In the U.S., Fed officials now admit there’s a possibility of such pressures there too.

Swiss Inflation

Although costs of imported goods are climbing, Switzerland’s headline inflation rate is well within the zone compatible with the SNB’s definition of price stability.

The central bank sees inflation reaching 1% in the fourth quarter, though it will average only 0.4% through 2021 as a whole. In the next two years, it will be 0.6%, according to its outlook.

Economists generally consider the SNB’s hands tied on policy until the ECB unwinds its stimulus and eventually raises interest rates. Moving beforehand would risk adding to appreciation pressure on the franc.

Having experienced its biggest slump in decades last year due to the pandemic, the SNB says the rebound will amount to expansion of 3.5% over 2021 as a whole.

