(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank held off changing its language on the franc after its recent rally, but noted the appreciation and lowered its inflation forecasts.

Investor anxiety about Italy, Turkey and Argentina has sent the franc higher in recent months, reversing a slide the SNB acknowledged a year ago by softening its language on the currency. On Thursday, it kept its description of the franc as “highly valued,” but added that the currency has “appreciated noticeably” since the last policy decision in June.

In a widely expected move, the institution lead by President Thomas Jordan left its deposit rate unchanged at minus 0.75 percent on Thursday and reiterated its pledge to intervene in currency markets as necessary. It also said the situation on currency markets remains “fragile,” noting in particular the emerging market turmoil.

The SNB expects inflation to average 0.9 percent this year and 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent in the following years. The 2019 and 2020 projections were cut from 0.9 percent and 1.6 percent in June.

Even with the economy booming -- acknowledged by the government just this week -- currency moves still hold sway over SNB policy decisions. The central bank is wary of switching from its loose stance because a further franc appreciation has the potential to undermine growth just as momentum has picked up after years of a currency-induced malaise.

The government cited the currency risk on Wednesday, noting in particular fallout from Italy’s budget and turmoil in emerging markets. There’s also the threat from a worsening of protectionism.

Just this week, the U.S.-China trade war deepened as Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods and the Trump administration threatened duties on virtually all imports from China.

