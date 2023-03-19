SNB Offers $100 Billion Liquidity to UBS as Part of CS Deal: DJ

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank has offered UBS Group AG around $100 billion in liquidity to help it take on the operations of Credit Suisse Group AG, Dow Jones reported on Sunday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Details of the liquidity offer couldn’t be learned but are part of the talks to engineer a takeover of Credit Suisse.

