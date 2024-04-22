(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank has raised the reserve requirement for domestic banks, in a move designed to reduce how much it has to pay out to lenders including UBS Group AG.

As part of the change, which takes effect from July 1, the central bank is increasing the minimum reserve ratio to 4% from 2.5%, it said in a statement. Most Swiss banks probably already meet that requirement, but the change effectively means the SNB will have lower outlays to banks from interest expenses on their deposits.

For UBS, it’s the second regulatory setback in Switzerland this month. New rules proposed by the government could end up driving up the lender’s capital requirements by as much as $25 billion, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has indicated.

UBS’s shares dropped as much as 1.99% on Monday and were trading 1.44% lower at 9:47 a.m. in Zurich.

The Swiss central bank already last year cut the amount of money commercial lenders can get by parking funds at the central bank and Monday’s announcement will reduce this further, though the SNB declined to provide a number. SNB President Thomas Jordan in November had flagged that revising the requirement was under consideration.

“These adjustments will ensure that implementation of the SNB’s monetary policy remains effective and efficient,” it said in the statement on Monday. “The amendments will not affect the current monetary policy stance.”

The SNB is taking a step the European Central Bank avoided when it reviewed its operational framework over the past months. The Frankfurt-based institution kept its reserve requirements unchanged at 1%, after a long debate that saw hawks like Austria’s Robert Holzmann argue in favor of an increase to as high as 10%.

The ECB recorded its first loss in two decades last year following an unprecedented ramp-up in borrowing costs to tackle inflation. Similarly, the SNB reported losses in 2022 and 2023.

