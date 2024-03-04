(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s central bank reported a loss of 3.2 billion francs ($3.6 billion) for last year with a soaring franc offsetting gains on capital. The final results, released on Monday, show a smaller shortfall than 2022’s record loss, but still prevent the Swiss National Bank from making any payout to the government or shareholders. The SNB is particularly vulnerable to exchange-rate fluctuations due to decade-long efforts to weaken the franc, which caused its balance sheet to expand significantly.

