(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank kept up pressure on lenders to maintain enough collateral in case they ever need to access emergency liquidity — part of steps being taken to ensure there’s no repeat of the Credit Suisse collapse.

“It is of the utmost importance going forward that banks prepare sufficient collateral that they can transfer to the SNB and other central banks,” President Thomas Jordan told a conference Wednesday in Bern.

Should a bank not have enough collateral, a state-backed liquidity backstop needs to be in place, he said. Switzerland is currently working on legislation introducing such a facility on a permanent basis, after it was introduced as an emergency measure to mitigate the banking crisis.

Jordan also called for changing bank-liquidity regulations to reflect the “new reality” of faster and larger outflows of deposits at banks.

“The case of Credit Suisse has clearly shown that outflows of customer deposits can now be much faster and more extensive than assumed by the existing regulations,” he said.

After clients fled Credit Suisse, it was taken over by Swiss rival UBS Group AG in March in a government-brokered shotgun marriage. Swiss and international regulators have since been discussing how to shore up the financial system for the future.

Turning to monetary policy, Jordan said the SNB expects inflation to exceed 2% in the coming months — mainly driven by widespread increases in rents — before returning below that level in the medium term.

“We will not hesitate to hike rates again if the outlook changes,” he said.

