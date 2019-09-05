(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The Swiss National Bank’s policy of negative interest rates remains essential and it’s not possible to predict how long such an expansive stance will be necessary, according to President Thomas Jordan.

“The interest rate difference plays a very important role for the exchange rate and that’s why the negative interest rates are important for us,” Jordan said at an event in Basel on Thursday.

Switzerland is feeling the effects of the uncertainty unleashed by Brexit and the U.S.-China trade dispute, which is dampening demand globally and has sent the haven franc to a two-year high against the euro. To supplement its negative policy rate, the SNB appears to have responded to the currency’s appreciation with interventions to stop it getting too strong.

