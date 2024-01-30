(Bloomberg) -- Swiss inflation probably accelerated this month, but stayed within the Swiss National Bank’s target range, according to President Thomas Jordan.

“Our expectation is that inflation went up, because of the VAT increase and electricity prices,” he told Swiss public broadcaster SRF in an interview Monday. “But it shouldn’t go above 2%. That’s the base scenario.”

Swiss consumer-price data for January are due on Feb. 13. Inflation has been within the SNB’s price 0%-2% target range since June, when rates were last hiked. Economists currently predict a first cut in September.

Without commenting on those expectations, Jordan said that — for this year — inflation should average below 2%.

“The situation is much better,” he said.

Jordan also said the SNB takes the strength of the franc into account, adding that “the exchange rate is very important for us.”

The SNB has been struggling with the persistent strength of the Swiss currency after it allowed some appreciation in a bid to cool inflation. Last week, Jordan acknowledged in a speech that the franc’s strength is painful for firms selling their good abroad.

“I have a lot of respect that exporting companies manage to stay competitive,” he said Monday. “But a lot of their difficulties aren’t due to the exchange rate, but due to sluggish growth worldwide.”

The franc gained nearly 10% against the dollar last year — the biggest advance among the Group of 10 and the currency’s best run since 2010.

Earlier Monday, Julius Baer Group economist David Alexander Meier termed the franc “again overvalued,” a callback to the years through 2022 when the central bank intervened to keep the currency’s rise in check.

Jordan also said that worries of UBS Group AG being too large for the Swiss economy are “over the top.”

“It needs right regulation, good supervision, good preparation,” he said.

(Updates with further quotes starting in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.