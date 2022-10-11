(Bloomberg) -- Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan signaled that interest rates should rise again as price pressures begin building in the economy.

“Financial conditions should now be tightened with a clear focus on bringing inflation back to target,” he said Tuesday in Washington, in comments that also warned his counterparts to avoid an “underlying expansionary bias” and to beware of the “political convenience” of looser monetary policy.

Swiss officials have raised borrowing costs by 125 basis points to 0.5% this year and are expected to deliver another hike at the next scheduled meeting in mid-December.

While economists project a quarter or half-point step then, a particularly hawkish move at the European Central Bank’s late-October decision might be an impetus for the SNB to act more aggressively.

Its surveys show that companies in Switzerland can pass on higher prices to customers more easily than before, and that workers are clinching bigger wage increases, Jordan said.

He spoke at the Peterson Institute while attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In a warning about the mission creep that central banks can face, he condemned how fiscal dominance can lead to monetary policy becoming “misguided” or “misused.”

“Risks to central bank independence are real and present around the globe, also in Switzerland,” he said.

While Swiss inflation at 3.3% is currently a fraction of the pace in surrounding countries, it’s expected to accelerate before slowing. Speaking last week in Zurich, Jordan said that leading global central banks have underestimated rising prices and “very likely waited too long” to combat them.

“Delivering on price stability is absolutely key for central banks -- independence will only survive if there is a positive results for the public at large,” Jordan said on Tuesday in Washington. “So having high inflation for a long time, that would be a disaster.”

(Updates with Jordan comment in final paragraph)

