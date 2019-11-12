(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify or Pocket Cast.

The value of the Swiss National Bank’s U.S. stock portfolio gained 1.5% in the third quarter to touch an all-time high of $94 billion.

The holdings, which include Facebook Inc., Apple Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, are a result of the SNB’s huge currency interventions over the past decade to stem the franc’s rise.

The SNB tracks broad indexes with its investments, rather than picks stocks to generate a profit. The U.S. regulatory filing is the only listing available of its individual holdings.

A spokeswoman for the central bank declined to comment.

