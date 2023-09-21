SNB’s ‘War on Inflation’ Is Not Yet Over, President Jordan Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank has further to go to fully tame inflation, according to President Thomas Jordan.

“The war against inflation is not yet over,” he told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Thursday. At the same time “we do not really predict that this is the last hike, we never do this forward guidance,” Jordan said.

Speaking after the central bank unexpectedly kept rates on hold, the SNB chief said that the “decision was mainly driven by the change in the inflationary outlook.”

