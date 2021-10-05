SNB’s Zurbruegg to Miss a Few Weeks of Work for Heart Procedure

(Bloomberg) -- Swiss National Bank Vice President Fritz Zurbruegg will miss work for medical reasons, the second such absence for a policy maker within a short period of time.

The cardiac procedure for Zurbruegg, born in 1960, is scheduled for this week, and he’ll be back to work within a few weeks, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The news comes after long-serving SNB President Thomas Jordan was on sick leave for much of last month.

The Swiss central bank has an ultra-expansive monetary-policy stance, with the world’s lowest interest rate and currency interventions to keep the franc -- a haven in times of market stress -- from strengthening.

Its governing board makes decisions on the basis of consensus and presents a unified stance to the public.

