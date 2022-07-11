(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank is set to raise borrowing costs in consecutive 25 basis-point steps through March, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. That means the central bank -- which kicked off hikes with a surprise half-point move last month -- would exit negative interest rates at its September meeting, ending more than seven years in sub-zero territory. Once the policy rate hits 0.5% in March, economists expect the SNB, which holds quarterly policy meetings, to keep it at that level for the rest of 2023.

