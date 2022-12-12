SNB Seen Only Hiking Interest Rates Once More After This Week

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank will raise interest rates only one more time after hiking this week, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The median forecast sees a 50 basis-point step to 1% this week, down from a more aggressive 75 basis-point move predicted in a survey last month. Economists expect another half-point increase at the central bank’s quarterly meeting in March, the survey conducted Dec. 2-8 shows.

After that, policymaker led by President Thomas Jordan will probably hold rates for a year, before lowering borrowing costs in the first quarter of 2024.

Switzerland has hiked rates just 125 basis points this year, compared with 200 basis points at the European Central Bank and the Norwegian central bank, and 275 basis point at the Bank of England. That’s because Swiss inflation — while at 30-year high — is just 3%, the lowest of any OECD economy.

Economists in the survey expect consumer-price growth to return under the SNB’s 2% ceiling by mid-2023.

They also predict that — unlike most of its European peers — Switzerland will likely dodge a recession this winter, predicting just a minor contraction at the start of next year. Gross domestic product is seen expanding 0.6% in 2023 and 1.7% in 2024.

