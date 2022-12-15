(Bloomberg) -- Swiss high-denomination banknotes in circulation have slumped since interest-rate increases removed an incentive to hoard cash.

Speaking to reporters in Bern, Swiss National Bank Vice President Martin Schlegel revealed a 10% drop in the overall value of bills in the economy since June, when borrowing costs began rising. The total fell by 10 billion francs ($10.8 billion) to 81 billion francs in October, he said.

“The increase in interest rates since June has meant that there is once again less of an incentive to hold cash,” the SNB official observed. “Returns of the 1,000-franc notes in particular were substantial, totalling 7.7 billion francs. We expect this decline to continue.”

The phenomenon provides an insight into how negative rate policy affected consumer choices on where to store money. Switzerland had the world’s lowest benchmark borrowing costs until the SNB exited its subzero stance in September, and banks passed that on to customers with large deposits.

The 1,000-franc banknote is one of the world’s highest-denomination bills. In the neighboring euro zone, the perception that high-value paper money aids criminal activity led the European Central Bank to stop issuing its own €500 ($531) bill in 2019.

Asked on Thursday if Switzerland will revisit its cash policy, Schlegel insisted that there are no plans of stop issuance of the country’s top two bills — the 1,000-franc and the 200-franc notes.

He also said that the decline in the overall value of circulated physical money isn’t related to its use for payments.

“The rise in interest rates has had no impact on the small denominations,” he said. “While the growth rate for the small denominations dipped during the pandemic, demand has rebounded since early 2022 and has stabilized.”

