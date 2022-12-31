(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank made its first significant reduction of other currencies in more than a decade to shore up the franc as a firewall against imported inflation.

The central bank cut its holdings of other foreign exchange by 739 million francs ($800 million) in the third quarter, following a 5 million-franc drop in the previous three-month period.

After years of trying to rein in the strength of the Swiss currency, the SNB has now switched policy to use it as buffer against rampant global inflation. The franc traded above parity against the euro for most of the last six months and forward contracts suggest it will stay in that range in the foreseeable future.

According to calculations by Maxime Botteron, an economist at Credit Suisse, the SNB continued to trim its 790 billion-franc portfolio in the final quarter of the year, selling some 13 billion francs in October alone.

“The turnaround was triggered by the acceleration of inflation,” Botteron said before the release of Friday’s data. “In this context, foreign exchange sales absolutely make sense.”

Along with central banks around the globe, Swiss officials have raised borrowing costs aggressively, increasing interest rates by 175 basis points this year.

Rates are now the SNB’s primary policy instrument, though officials led by President Thomas Jordan insist that they might still intervene and could do so in either direction.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.