(Bloomberg) -- Swiss National Bank officials refused to allow shareholders to vote on motions tabled by climate activists to take saving the planet into account when investing its foreign-currency reserves.

Four such initiatives were blocked because changes to the central bank’s monetary or investment policies “are beyond the scope of the annual general meeting,” Barbara Janom Steiner, head of its supervisory bank council, told the assembly on Friday in Bern.

Climate activists accessed the gathering as shareholders, having bought up 800,000 francs ($878,000) worth of stock in the publicly listed SNB to win a right to speak there.

“The SNB’s current approach to just wait and see is against its mandate,” said Gabriela Roessle, a campaigner at the meeting. She added that climate change threatens financial stability.

Hilda Nakabuye, a Ugandan activist who said she was speaking on behalf of people in the global south, demanded that the central bank “stop financing our destruction.” Another shareholder declared that 25 species of animals and plants became extinct during the course of the meeting.

The SNB has been consistently reluctant to embrace a role in fighting climate change. By contrast, the European Central Bank in the neighboring euro region has sought to engage more on the matter.

“We are aware of the significance of climate change and we are assessing how it impacts our mandate,” SNB President Thomas Jordan said in final remarks to the gathering. “Climate risks can weigh on our investments, but those risks are not fundamentally different from other financial risks.”

Among issues that emerged at the meeting, some shareholders voiced discontent with the government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG, a combination which will create a bank holding assets twice the size of Switzerland’s economy. One SNB investor present described that prospect as “like Frankenstein’s monster.”

