(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland will for the second time in a row not see any payout from its central bank, as the soaring franc counteracts gains on capital.

The Swiss National Bank expects an annual loss of around 3 billion francs ($3.5 billion) for last year, it said Tuesday in preliminary results. The franc’s appreciation weighed on profits from equity and bond portfolios in foreign currencies, and the institution also had to pay interest to banks.

The loss means the SNB can’t make up for 2022’s record 132 billion-franc shortfall, which will continue to stay on its books. It needs to be offset by gains before payouts can be made again.

Two years ago the institution was hit by collapsing valuations of foreign-exchange holdings, which were multiplied via SNB’s extraordinarily large balance sheet. It has since reduced its assets to 785 billion francs from more than one trillion in 2022, but that’s still almost the size of Switzerland’s economy.

UBS economist Alessandro Bee told Bloomberg before the results that for a payout next year, the central bank would need to earn at least 50 billion francs in 2024 — a goal he called “not impossible, but also not regular.”

Bee had predicted 2023 full-year profit of around zero.

For last year, the profit on foreign-currency positions was about 4 billion francs, according to the SNB’s statement. Franc positions caused a loss of 8.5 billion francs, while gold holdings saw a valuation gain of 1.7 billion francs.

This is only the third time in over a century that the monetary authority has to forego an annual payout to Switzerland’s government and its shareholders. Last year’s pause forced a number of Swiss cantons to revise their budgets.

Holders of SNB equities will go empty as well. Unlike most other central banks, it is a publicly traded joint-stock company, with about half the shares held by the public sector and the rest by companies and private individuals.

Earnings from the institution’s operations don’t influence monetary policy. Final results — which usually don’t show big changes — are due on March 4.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.