(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank slightly reduced its sales of foreign exchange in the third quarter as the franc was approaching its current highs against the euro and the dollar.

Switzerland’s central bank sold foreign currency worth 37.6 billion francs ($45 billion) from July to September, down from 40.3 billion francs the previous quarter, it said Friday. This suggests officials were still interested in the franc appreciating further, but saw less need to intervene.

The SNB’s stance on the currency changed recently with President Thomas Jordan saying this month that interventions could now go in both directions.

By selling foreign exchange reserves and buying its own currency, the SNB props up the exchange rate and simultaneously reduces its large balance sheet. The institution has used this since last year to shield Switzerland from the worldwide inflation surge.

The SNB publishes a tally of its FX transactions on a quarterly basis and with a three-month delay.

