(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s central bank spent 11 billion francs ($12.5 billion) on interventions in the third quarter, adding to an every-increasing tally that got the country labeled a currency manipulator by the U.S.

The Swiss National Bank acquired the most foreign currency since 2012 this year as it fought to counter the market rout and pandemic-induced haven buying that temporarily pushed the franc to a five-year high against the euro.

The SNB began publishing a quarterly figure for its interventions earlier in 2020 in a bid to head off U.S. criticism of its monetary policy. Still, the Trump administration censured the Swiss for the practice and formally designated them as currency manipulators earlier this month.

SNB officials, however, have said they’ll continue with the policy. They also stress they’re only trying to limit an appreciation of the franc to prevent deflation and not gain an competitive edge for exports.

Quantitative easing as used by the European Central Bank isn’t an option, SNB policy makers say, due to the small size of the domestic bond market.

