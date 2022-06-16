(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank unexpectedly raised interest rates for the first time since 2007, responding to a pickup in inflation that officials worry could get out of hand.

Policy makers led by President Thomas Jordan opted to join the global bandwagon of monetary tightening on Thursday, lifting the policy rate by 50 basis points to -0.25%. They also said more tightening may be needed.

“It cannot be ruled out that further increases in the SNB policy rate will be necessary in the foreseeable future to stabilize inflation,” the SNB said in a statement.

The franc strengthened after the announcement. The SNB added it will remain “active” in the currency market.

The decision had split investors and economists beforehand, with financial markets pricing in an increase in the main rate, but forecasters anticipating no change.

The surprise decision came alongside a shift in inflation outlook, which the SNB now sees at 2.8% this year, 1.9% in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024. That’s considerably higher than in March when they predicted 2.1% this year and 0.9% in 2023 and 2024.

The move came just hours after the US Federal Reserve intensified its own fight against rampant inflation with a 75 basis-point hike. The Bank of England is forecast to increase its benchmark rate later on Thursday.

