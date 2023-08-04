SNC-Lavalin expects to be cash flow positive in the second half of the year: CEO

As SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. continues to execute its strategy from four years ago to transform the business, the company’s top executive expects it to be cash flow positive in the second half of the year.

Ian Edwards, president and chief executive officer of SNC-Lavalin, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Friday that the company has been “methodically working” for the past four years to transform the business. He said this transformation has three key parts, including exiting both oil and gas as well as construction and doubling down on growing markets like nuclear power.

“We're really pleased with the results that we’re achieving in growth [in] Q1 and Q2,” Edwards said, adding that the company hit 14 per cent growth during the first half of the fiscal year.

Edwards also noted the business was expecting “a drag” from previously closing out construction contracts.

“As we closed out the accounts around those contracts, we actually specifically said that H1 [half one] would be cash flow negative, H2 [half two] actually cash flow positive,” he said.

“So as we transition now into the back half of this year, you'll see the debt levels coming down. You'll also see us get to a balance sheet optimum [of] one and a half to two times debt to EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization) in 2024.”

As debt levels fall in the second half of the year, Edwards said the company will then look to pivot and invest back into itself “in terms of M&A [mergers and acquisitions] and return to shareholders.” “We've been really clear, priority one is strengthening the balance sheet and getting the debt level to the optimum place. Priority two and priority three is M&A and return to shareholders,” he said.

On Thursday, SNC-Lavalin released its second-quarter results, which saw net income reaching $63.8 million, a significant increase from $1.6 million the previous year. Revenue during the second quarter hit $2.13 billion, up 14 per cent from $1.87 billion a year earlier.

Nuclear is also an area of potential growth for the company, according to Edwards.

“The interest in nuclear has been transformational over the last 18 months. The energy crisis and the need for energy security, country by country has really fuelled back this interest,” he said.

“If we think about all the commitments around net zero, the only way to create the required amount of baseload electricity is with a nuclear power mix.

With files from the Canadian Press.