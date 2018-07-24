{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    SNC-Lavalin gets $90M contract for electric substations in Dubai

    MONTREAL - SNC-Lavalin has been awarded a $90-million contract for the design and delivery of three electric substations in Dubai.

    The Montreal-based engineering and construction company says it received the contract from Meydan Group LLC.

    The substations will be used for the Meydan One development, which will be home to 83,000 people.

    SNC will provide three two-storey buildings, all electrical equipment and electro-mechanical works for the substations.

    The substations are expected to be energized in late 2019.
     