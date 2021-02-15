SNC-Lavalin gets first U.S. contract for hydroelectric engineering services

MONTREAL - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it has inked its first hydroelectric engineering contract in the U.S.

SNC-Lavalin will offer engineering services for three three hydroelectric projects in Pennsylvania, and would add powerhouses to sites owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

SNC-Lavalin Chief Executive Ian Edwards says the deal falls in line with the Montreal-based company's plan to expand hydroelectric capabilities into the important U.S. market.

Edwards says the contract from Rye Development to upgrade existing dams comes amid a push to address climate change.

Rye Development Chief Executive Paul Jacob says the hydropower project is designed to bring reliable and renewable energy to the Pittsburgh region.

SNC-Lavalin didn't specify the financial value of the contract, which includes technology, field investigation, environmental assessment and permitting.