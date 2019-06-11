(Bloomberg) -- SNC-Lavalin names operating chief Ian Edwards the interim president and CEO, succeeding Neil Bruce. The board is also asking Edwards to undertake a review of the strategic direction of the company on an expedited basis.

Board asks Edwards to develop a plan that de-risks and simplifies the business model

Bruce retires as President and CEO and will return to his family in the U.K. To remain as an adviser to the board until year end

Edwards is COO since Jan. 2019

NOTE: SNC-Lavalin has been facing a trial for fraud and possible disqualification from lucrative government contracts for 10 years Three entities with SNC-Lavalin have been charged with fraud and face trial. The company has pleaded not guilty.

Shares declined 48% year-to-date

