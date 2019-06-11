Jun 11, 2019
SNC-Lavalin Names Ian Edwards Interim CEO After Share Plunge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- SNC-Lavalin names operating chief Ian Edwards the interim president and CEO, succeeding Neil Bruce. The board is also asking Edwards to undertake a review of the strategic direction of the company on an expedited basis.
- Board asks Edwards to develop a plan that de-risks and simplifies the business model
- Bruce retires as President and CEO and will return to his family in the U.K.
- To remain as an adviser to the board until year end
- Edwards is COO since Jan. 2019
- NOTE: SNC-Lavalin has been facing a trial for fraud and possible disqualification from lucrative government contracts for 10 years
- Three entities with SNC-Lavalin have been charged with fraud and face trial. The company has pleaded not guilty.
- Shares declined 48% year-to-date
