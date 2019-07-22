(Bloomberg) -- SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will take C$1.9 billion (US$1.5 billion) in charges to exit turnkey contracting and split its resources and infrastructure construction segments into separate business lines as the embattled Canadian company retrenches to focus on high-growth areas such as engineering.

SNC also is exploring options for its resource unit, including moving to a service-based business or divestiture, the Montreal-based company said in a statement Monday.

The company withdrew is forecast for the year amid the reorganization, saying it expects significantly lower results than previously anticipated. It predicted a second-quarter loss before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization of C$150 million to C$175 million for engineering and construction. SNC expects to reports result Aug. 1.

Its shares fell 6.9% to C$23.75 at 9:34 a.m. in Toronto.

“Lump-sum, turnkey projects have been the root cause of the company’s performance issues,” interim Chief Executive Officer Ian L. Edwards said in the statement. “By exiting such contracting and splitting it off from what is otherwise a healthy and robust business, we are tackling the problem at the source, and as a result we expect to see a material improvement in the predictability and clarity of our results.”

The reorganization will allow the company to focus on end-to-end project management capabilities at SNCL Engineering Services, delivering consistent earnings and cash flow, with a leaner capital structure, he said.

Under lump-sum contracting, the company completes the work required for a project at a set price, estimating a total cost, plus profit margin. The actual profit margin can vary based on SNC’s ability to finish the project at the estimated costs.

The noncash charge is largely because of the decision to cease bidding on turnkey projects and because of lower-than-expected performance by resources in the first half of the year, SNC said.

Monday’s announcement came a month after SNC appointed Edwards. The Montreal-based company’s shares have tumbled 55% in the past 12 months.

The company previously issued two profit warnings since January, wrote down the value of its Middle East energy business and had its credit rating downgraded by S&P Global Ratings. It was dealt another blow when Chilean copper producer Codelco canceled a contract valued at $260 million in a case that was sent to arbitration.

SNC also has been charged with paying bribes related to work in Libya about a decade ago and if convicted could face a 10-year government ban in Canada. SNC has said it will vigorously defend itself at trial, which is expected to begin in the coming months.

