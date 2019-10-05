Snoop Dogg’s Show Gives University More Than It Bargained For

(Bloomberg) -- The University of Kansas got more than it bargained for when Snoop Dogg performed with dancers on stripper poles and spewed fake cash over the heads of prospective recruits at the school’s annual preseason basketball celebration.

Jeff Long, athletic director of the university in Lawrence, Kansas, apologized in a statement. “We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show,” he said.

He told reporters he went back to the locker room during Snoop’s performance on Friday night because he “wasn’t feeling well,” the Kansas City Star reported.

“I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended,” Long said.

Snoop Dogg posted a video on Instagram with the comment, “Thank. U for letting me be me. This is America.”

