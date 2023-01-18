(Bloomberg) -- Snow and ice warnings are in place for western parts of the UK as below-average temperatures are set to continue into the end of the week.

A level 3 Cold Weather Alert — meaning conditions could cause health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt services — is in place across all of England until 9 a.m. on Friday. More weather warnings are likely to be issued over the coming days, said Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office.

“Cold air is continuing to push across the UK from the north and many areas have seen some snow, wintry conditions, and overnight frost,” Gundersen said.

Icy weather returned to northwest Europe this week, after a long mild spell relieved pressure on the continent’s strained energy networks. Warmer temperatures — which curbed heating demand and even allowed some countries to top up natural gas storages at a time when they’d usually be drawing supplies — will return the region early next week.

