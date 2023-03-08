(Bloomberg) -- A blast of arctic weather swept through the UK, bringing snow and ice to London and straining the country’s power and transport networks.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to be 5.5C lower than normal on Wednesday, with Manchester projected to be 5.9C colder than the average on Friday, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. The Met Office upgraded weather warnings to amber from yellow for Thursday and Friday for parts of the country.

After a mild winter helped to ease an energy crunch in the UK and Europe, the cold snap during the final weeks of the heating season is putting pressure on energy infrastructure. National Grid Plc was forced to use a coal reserve on Tuesday for the first time, but it’s not expecting to need that extra supply Wednesday with wind generation increasing.

“Spells of snow will affect parts of Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and southern England at times” on Wednesday, according to the Met Office. Parts of the region will see sleet overnight, with rain in the south on Thursday, the weather agency said in a statement.

As much as 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) of snow is forecast for some regions of the UK through Wednesday.

The UK Health Security Agency extended its Level 3 cold weather alert — indicating severe conditions — from earlier in the week. People over 65 and those who aren’t mobile are advised to heat their homes to at least 18C (64F) if possible.

Transport routes were also affected, with flights out of Bristol Airport disrupted earlier after it closed to clear snow. The airport was operational by 10:45 a.m. local time, though some flights were still impacted, according to its website.

Drivers were advised to be wary of icy conditions. The weather is expected to affect service on several train lines, including Thameslink and Gatwick Express, important for London travelers.

Unfavorable conditions have swept through other parts of Europe, with stormy weather heading for Germany, according to forecaster DWD. Meteo France forecast snow for the north of the country.

Earlier Wednesday, Swedish national weather forecaster SMHI said snowfall and high winds could affect transport and power networks. “Power cuts are likely in areas where grids run above ground, which will also impact mobile networks for telecommunications,” it said.

Further north, temperatures plunged to as low as -22C in Kiruna, above the Arctic Circle, according to SMHI.

(Updates weather warnings in second paragraph.)

