(Bloomberg) -- The biggest snowstorm to hit Washington, D.C., in years blocked some of the East Coast’s main thoroughfares overnight, with the National Weather Service warning of ice for Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said its crews were working to unblock the I-95 south of the U.S. capital but it remained unclear when traffic could resume. NBC Correspondent Josh Lederman tweeted he was stuck on the I-95 for more than seven hours.

While the eastern snow storm also affected parts of New Jersey, other kinds of extreme weather are hitting elsewhere too.

“Heavy coastal rain and widespread mountain snow will continue for the Northwest U.S. much of this week,” the National Weather Service said. “High winds and fire weather will impact the central and southern High Plains Tuesday.”

