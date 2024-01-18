(Bloomberg) -- A fast-moving storm will drop snow from New York to Washington on Friday, threatening to snarl traffic and public transit as commuters head to work. Already, extreme cold on Thursday prompted Amtrak to cancel a slew of trains.

Just days after ending its 701-day snow drought, New York City may get 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) before dawn and Washington as much as 2 inches, said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. The system will also fuel storms on the eastern sides of lakes Michigan, Erie and Ontario.

Over a dozen Acela trains within the Northeast Corridor have been canceled Thursday due to intense cold, Amtrak announced on its website.

Lake effect snow warnings are up in Buffalo, where an additional 8 to 14 inches could fall in narrow bands east of Lake Erie. Further north on Ontario’s shores, as much as 22 inches could fall. Sunday’s National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, New York, should kick off under cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s F.

In New York City, the snow will last through the day on Friday before tapering off overnight, so commuters may be slipping and sliding both going to and leaving work. The system is tracking across the central US, where winter weather advisories stretch from Montana to New Jersey and into the lower Mississippi River Valley.

The system will be followed by an initial blast of cold before a gradual warm-up next week. Saturday night’s low in Central Park, under clear skies, is forecast to drop to 19F.

