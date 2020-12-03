(Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. fell 2.1% premarket Thursday after reporting quarterly guidance that disappointed Wall Street, but analysts shrugged it off and boosted the stock price targets, praising the software developer’s surge in revenue.

Morgan Stanley said the company’s fourth-quarter product revenue guidance was just in line with consensus expectations, which underperforms the big beat and raise cadence of similar high-flying recent initial public offerings. Snowflake shares have climbed 144% since its September IPO through Wednesday’s close.

At Deutsche Bank, analyst Patrick Colville said the lower-than-expected guidance could prove conservative. Instead, the bank focused on Snowflake’s year-over-year revenue growth of 119% in the third quarter.

“This growth is suggestive of a very large TAM [total addressable market] and clear product market fit,” he said.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley boosted their price targets to $335 from $305 and to $265 from to $220, respectively. Mizuho Securities USA and Piper Sandler also increased their targets. The company now has 9 buys, 12 holds and one sell recommendations.

In contrast, analysts were bearish on the outlook for software peer Splunk Inc., which tumbled more than 20% in early trading Thursday. The company reported weaker-than-anticipated results and suspended its long-term financial targets, leading to downgrades from JPMorgan, Mizuho Securities and Stifel, among others.

