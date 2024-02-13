(Bloomberg) -- A winter storm descended on the US Northeast on Tuesday, dropping wet snow on New York City while snarling commutes, shutting schools and canceling hundreds of flights.

About 2 to 3 inches (5 to 8 centimeters) has fallen in New York City, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the lower Hudson Valley received close to a foot, while Long Island got up to 6 inches. The system is dumping snow on parts of the region while other places get only rain, said Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

“There is a real sharp cut off from heavy snow to nothing,” Oravec said.

The snow is starting to taper off west of the city and will end throughout the region later Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s F (1 C) Wednesday under sunny skies and that will get the melting started, said Bryan Ramsey, a meteorologist with the weather service.

New York City public schools are holding classes remotely on Tuesday. Hundreds of flights have been canceled into and out of the region’s airports — including LaGuardia, Boston Logan and Newark Liberty International — according to FlightAware.com.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority was planning on regular service for most lines on Tuesday.

Still, the risk of traffic disruptions and power outages remains. Strong winds and heavy, wet snow may result in downed trees and power lines, according to the weather service.

More than 150,0000 customers were without electricity in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and North Carolina as of 12:45 p.m. local time, according to website poweroutage.us.

Polling sites will remain open in New York on Tuesday for special elections in the Bronx and Queens, including the vote to replace disgraced US Representative George Santos. Alternate side of the street parking is canceled. All Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of New York are closed Tuesday with no remote instruction.

