(Bloomberg) -- New York City is facing its first significant snowstorm of winter, with as much as 5 inches (13 centimeters) expected that’s likely to create treacherous road conditions during the morning commute.

The first flakes started falling in Manhattan at about 2 a.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service, as storm warnings and advisories stretch from Kentucky to Maine. While the system is expected to blow through the region quickly, it could dump as much as 1 inch per hour at times.

The fast-moving storm is propelled by gusty winds that will buffet the region after the snow has moved out to sea and may limit the amount that sticks on the ground, according to Tony Fracasso, a meteorologist with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

“It should be out of New York by late morning,” he said. “This is a moderate snow event. Not a blockbuster.”

Consolidated Edison Inc., the utility that serves much of New York City, warned of possible power outages. New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Subways and buses in the city will be running.

“Subway crews will be out before, during and after the storm to make sure staircases and platforms are clear,” said Craig Cipriano, New York City Transit interim president.

New Jersey is under a state of emergency, with commercial trucks banned or restricted on interstates.

Other regions will get hit harder. Providence, Rhode Island, and Boston may get 6 inches or more. Northeastern Maine could see as much as 12 inches by the end of the day, Fracasso said.

Before this storm, New York had recorded just 0.2 inches of snow in Central Park so far this season, well below the historical average of 6 1/2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. By this time in 2021, there had been more than 10 inches.

“Sometimes it takes a little time for winter to come in,” Fracasso said.

