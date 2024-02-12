(Bloomberg) -- A winter storm is poised to dump up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow on New York City on Tuesday, snarling the morning and evening commutes and prompting schools to close.

Snowfall of more than 7.3 inches in Central Park would be the most since January 2022, according to National Weather Service records. Areas north and west of the city could see up to a foot of accumulation. New York City public schools will move to remote learning on Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams said in a post on X.

The storm is likely to disrupt traffic and trains, especially the morning. Flight cancellations and delays are also expected, with wind gusts of up to 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour and heavy snow set to reduce visibility.

After starting as rain overnight, the storm will transition to snow in the morning before tapering off in the late afternoon, said Bryan Ramsey, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “We are going to see some gusty winds and with a heavier snowfall that could cause some reduced visibility on the roadway,” Ramsey said.

