(Bloomberg) -- Scotland’s nationalists delayed a decision on whether to turn the next UK election into a de facto independence referendum after leader Nicola Sturgeon unexpectedly quit this week.

The Scottish National Party’s executive committee decided on Thursday evening to postpone a conference scheduled for March 19 designed to plot the way forward after the UK Supreme Court in November threw out a bid by Sturgeon’s government to call a vote unilaterally.

The party will now convene after a new leader is selected, the SNP said in a statement. It said nominations for Sturgeon’s successor will run until Feb. 24 with votes closing by March 27.

Sturgeon’s proposal was to make the UK election due by January 2025 a choice between an independent Scotland or continued union with England and Wales. She later suggested that de facto referendum could also be the 2026 Scottish Parliamentary election. The special conference was due to decide.

“It would be wrong to have a newly elected leader tied to a key decision on how we deliver democracy in Scotland in the face of continued Westminster intransigence,” the SNP said in its statement.

Sturgeon’s surprise departure on Wednesday has raised more questions over what comes next for the independence movement. As leader of the SNP and head of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government since 2014, she’s the figurehead of the push to breakaway from the rest of the UK. But polls show the country remains roughly split down the middle on the issue.

In her resignation speech, Sturgeon said she felt the time was right to pass on the baton after winning every election in Scotland she fought as leader and seeing the political demise of four UK prime ministers. Yet she has also faced criticism over a controversial gender recognition bill, the state of the health service and a probe into the party’s finances.

Her successor will be tasked with galvanizing the SNP and overcoming internal division over how best to pursue the flagship cause of independence.

Bookmakers currently put Angus Robertson and Kate Forbes as early front runners to replace her. Robertson is a former UK parliamentarian who now serves in the Scottish government as cabinet secretary for the constitution, culture and external affairs. Forbes is in charge of finance and the economy.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.