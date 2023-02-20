(Bloomberg) -- One of the early favorites to succeed Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon ruled himself out of the leadership contest.

Angus Robertson, a former UK parliamentarian who now serves in the Scottish government as cabinet secretary for the constitution, culture and external affairs, said in a statement on Twitter the time wasn’t right to take on such a post because of his young family.

Bookmakers had Robertson and Kate Forbes, who is in charge of finance and the economy in Scotland, as early front runners to replace Sturgeon, who took UK politics by surprise last week by announcing her resignation.

The deadline for nominations for the leadership of the Scottish National Party, which runs the semi-autonomous administration in Edinburgh, is Friday, Feb. 24, at noon. The party will announce the winner on March 27 after a vote by members.

Candidates include Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s health secretary, and Ash Regan, a member of the Scottish Parliament who stepped down from a ministerial role over a controversial gender recognition bill.

