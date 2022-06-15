(Bloomberg) -- OK, no one in Bordeaux is proclaiming that 2021 is “the vintage of the century,” the typical spin the French trot out for top years such as 2009 and 2010, or the recent trilogy of 2018, 2019, and 2020.

There’s a reason. Climate change hammered the region last year with devastating frosts, double the average amount of rain at the wrong times, mildew, black rot, insect infestations, lack of sunshine, even hail.

“2021 was probably the most challenging growing season of the past 30 years,” says Emmanuel Cruse of Château d’Issan, which experienced much of the above but escaped hail.

Now futures prices for the wines, still quietly aging in barrel, are starting to trickle out from retailers. The idea of futures is to buy at the very lowest price by putting money down for wine still in barrel, then receive bottles of it in a couple of years, when, presumably, it will cost more. That doesn’t always happen. The 2017s are 7% cheaper now than they were on release, according to global wine marketplace Liv-ex.

Should you buy? Well … maybe.

Merchants decide which bottles to offer their wine-loving customers during en primeur, the region’s annual spring barrel tasting ritual. At the end of April about 4,000 of them flew in for the first in-person edition in three years, according to Ronan Laborde, the president of the Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux. (This association of the most important châteaux is behind the weeklong event.) Clearly everyone who came was craving normality, eager to resume attending the fabulous lunches and dinners that châteaux put on to woo buyers and the press.

The big surprise is that, despite the tricky and turbulent year, some châteaux still made delicious wines. Note my cautionary word: “some.”

The style of the wines

Given the weather, 2021 is not a year of legendary “wow” wines. It marked a return to a more classic (meaning a lower-alcohol, less rich, and powerful) style of Bordeaux that will be ready to drink sooner than recent vintages including 2019 and 2020.

The best reds have enticing floral aromas of violets, iris, and lilies; cool, fresh, blueberry, and mint flavors; and silky textures. They’re better than 2013, 2011, and 2017, ideal for those who favor lower-alcohol cabernet blends. They have balance, but most lack concentration.

The whites, often overlooked but becoming more popular in the US, are superb, precise, crisp, and bright. The sweet wines, made in tiny quantities, are truly luscious.

But there are also a lot of thin wines with green notes of unripe fruit, and the growing season’s problems added up to a much smaller crop than usual.

At Angélus, in Saint-Emilion, the amount of the top wine is down 40% because of mildew, says co-owner Stéphanie de Boüard-Rivoal. In Sauternes only 5,300 bottles of the fabulous Suduiraut sweet wine were made, because of frost. It was the smallest production ever.

The keys to success

The difference between the winners and the weepers came down to the usual factors: experience, precision viticulture, knowledge, winemaking skill, work, and 24/7 surveillance in the vineyard, as well as pure luck. What also counted was plenty of money to invest in extra workers and sophisticated equipment.

“You had to recognize what is the game and the play and act accordingly,” says Bruno Borie of Ducru-Beaucaillou in Saint-Julien, one of the year’s top wines. “You had to pick grapes at the exact moment when they were ripe, not try to go too far. You couldn’t wait even 24 hours.”

With a shortage of seasonal grape pickers, those châteaux with solid contracts and their own dedicated teams had the edge.

“What mattered was the quality of sorting,” explains de Boüard-Rivoal. That’s because weather and such conditions as frost and mildew meant ripening was uneven. Individual clusters of grapes on a single vine sometimes included both ripe and unripe grapes. Like many other top châteaux, Angélus used a densimetric sorting machine that moves grapes through water. Ripe grapes sink, while the unripe ones float.

At Ducru, “smart” fermentation vats in the winery’s new vat room allowed immediate adjustments that translated into more balanced tannins. Troconic (conical)-shaped concrete tanks at Haut-Bailly’s brand-new eco-friendly cellar allowed better maceration of the liquid with the grape skins, so tannins and flavors could be extracted more gently.

Christian Seely of Château Pichon Baron in Pauillac (another success) says the vineyard’s extremely low yields were a factor in the quality of the wine. When there are fewer grapes on vines because of frost or mildew, the overall result is less wine. But this natural decrease has advantages. The vine’s energy focuses on ripening the remaining grapes, which boosts concentration, so quality can be very good, as it was for Pichon Baron.

But should you buy now?

“2021 is the perfect drinking vintage, best purchased once in the bottle and on the store shelf,” Shaun Bishop, of San Francisco Bay Area-based online retailer JJ Buckley, said in an email. Meaning: Most of the wines are not for long-term aging, so they’ll be best when on the younger side.

But I’d argue there are still reasons to play the futures game this year, especially if you want to lock in a supply of a favorite wine made in very small quantities (like Suduiraut), or want it bottled in a special format, such as a 6-liter imperial.

So far release prices are slightly lower or about the same as in 2020, a better vintage, but the dollar is stronger this year than it was when the 2020 futures were on offer. That creates a bit of a bargain for Americans.

Still, in the US there’s not a lot of interest in buying at the moment. Retailer Clyde Beffa of the Bay Area’s K&L Wine Merchants is offering just a handful of wines, while JJ Buckley’s Bishop is snapping up only one-third of the names he bought in 2020 and 2019. For a broader selection in the US, check out Zachys and Millesima-USA.

The bigger market for en primeur is the UK, says Giles Cooper of London-based Bordeaux Index, which has offices in several global locations, including the US. It’s offering a wider range, and its allocation of Cheval Blanc is already sold out.

My 2021 advice: Stay with châteaux that have a track record, and buy the grand vin—not second wines. The first growths and Pomerol and Saint-Emilion stars such as Lafleur ($945) and Cheval Blanc ($530 a bottle) are good bets. At $603 per bottle, Lafite is well-priced, cheaper than other available vintages. Tour St. Christophe, as always, is a good bargain at $33.

Or wait for bottles of the terrific 2019 vintage to arrive this fall. I’ll be tasting them later this month and will report.

Besides the above, here are my 2021 picks in alphabetical order; the prices are per 750-milliliter bottle. I’ll be posting more extensive notes in my Bordeaux Report on my website after Fourth of July weekend.

Angélus ($345)Savory and complex, Angélus contains the highest percentage of cabernet franc it’s ever had. It has immense purity and polished tannins, but sadly it’s very expensive.

Les Carmes Haut-Brion (no price yet)The past few vintages of this château on the way up have been good investments. This one is vibrant and luscious, with notes of cassis, tobacco, and spice as well as a deep core of ripe fruit.

Ducru-Beaucaillou (no price yet)This brilliant Saint-Julien is an ode to cabernet sauvignon, which makes up 98% of the blend. Dark, structured, and velvety, it has cassis and cedar aromas; deep, rich fruit; and plenty of energy.

Haut-Bailly ($121)The château unveiled its fabulous eco-friendly cellar during en primeur. The wine is elegance and harmony personified, with intense cassis aromas and flavors.

d’Issan ($57)For the second year in a row the wine contains all five Bordeaux varietals. Intensely aromatic, it’s soft-textured and delicate, with bright berry fruit and Margaux stylishness.

Pichon Baron ($139)Pure, precise, and structured, this blend of 88% cabernet sauvignon and 12% merlot shows off earthy, licorice aromas and layered red fruit flavors. It really expresses the terroir.

Siran ($29)This shows fresh, ripe fruit aromas and flavors with subtle pomegranate overtones and a silky texture. You won’t find a California cabernet of this quality for the price.

Trotanoy (no price yet)Rich and dense, this luscious Pomerol is a standout with aromas of dark cocoa and violets, taste notes of chocolate, and elegant balance. I also loved La Fleur-Pétrus.

And one sweet wine: Suduiraut ($97)This gorgeous wine brims with laserlike energy, heady jasmine aromas, and ginger and citrus flavor notes. The texture is like satin.

