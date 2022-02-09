(Bloomberg) -- Surging risk in the European credit market is signaling tough times ahead, clashing with a calmer scene in equities.

Measures of risk have soared for both investment-grade and high-yield borrowers after the European Central Bank’s unexpectedly hawkish tilt last week, even as a gauge of euro-area stock volatility has stayed below earlier peaks.

“It may be that the credit market is telling us there should be more concern in equity markets,” Christian Mueller-Glissman, managing director for portfolio strategy at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., told Bloomberg Television this week.

Credit may be the “signpost” for whether the economy and markets can digest higher rate hikes, or if investors are facing recession risks, he added. Investors are rushing to price in the prospect of an ECB interest-rate increase this year after President Christine Lagarde’s comments last week.

The gap between the iTraxx Crossover, an index measuring the cost of insuring European junk bonds, and the VStoxx measure of euro-area equity swings has widened to the most since October 2020.

Fund flows bear out the divergence: investors last week withdrew $2.3 billion, the most since March 2020, from funds active in European junk bonds, while pouring in more than twice that amount into equity funds, according to EPFR Global data compiled by Bank of America Corp.

Credit sales are on track for the slowest week of the year, set to reach a minimum of 21 billion euros ($24 billion). The high-yield market has seen just two issuers, Cerved and Anacap, announcing new deals so far. And some junk deals have been pulled this month as demand sagged and risk premium rose.

More Attractive

On the equity front, the bout of volatility from January has been all but forgotten. A stronger-than-expected earnings season is boosting sentiment, while dividend and earnings yields remain more attractive relative to bonds, supporting the mindset that there is no alternative to stocks.

Some investors see it as a case of credit playing catch up rather than the other way around. Ella Hoxha, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management, noted that equities had weakened since November, with declines worsening in January.

For credit markets, “there can be more pain to go,” she said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “For the time being, the market is trying to find its feet given it’s seen quite a bit of repricing over the course of what’s a short year-to-date period.”

EMEA

There are 10 issuers across 12 tranches in European publicly syndicated issuance on Wednesday, for a total volume of at least 4.93 billion euro equivalent.

Investors may find some respite across markets midweek amid a pause in the sovereign bond selloff triggered by tightening monetary policy

Klarna Bank AB is Europe’s most valuable fintech unicorn, a payment pioneer in a booming sector, but its funding model is going to be threatened by the rapidly emerging reality of higher interest rates

A report commissioned by Aggregate Holdings SA, Adler Group SA’s biggest shareholder, found no evidence to support allegations about it made by short-seller Viceroy Research, according to the company

Asia

Chinese builder Logan Group’s dollar bonds jumped 2-3 cents Wednesday morning, according to credit traders, after falling in recent days.

China easing a cap on loans to fund public rental housing may not be a significant boost to developers’ liquidity considering their lack of exposure to that segment, said Nomura credit desk analyst Iris Chen

Japanese issuers are shifting the way they price shorter-maturity bonds, a sign of just how deep expectations of surging interest rates are shaking up debt markets

A rally in oil, coal and palm oil has helped dollar debt from Southeast Asian mining and plantation issuers outperform their peers, and bullishness in commodity markets may continue to support them

Americas

U.S. investment-grade borrowers returned to the market Tuesday after staying on the sidelines Monday amid volatility.

Prison food-service vendor TKC Holdings sold a leveraged loan on Tuesday with a 12% yield, a high level rarely seen in the market

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. tapped the junk-bond market on Tuesday to help fund its acquisition of commodities-information services platforms. The deal priced at a yield of 5.125% after earlier marketing at around 5.25%

Heavily indebted companies have been inflating earnings projections in M&A deals at the fastest pace in four years -- making their debt loads appear more manageable and understating their credit risk, according to S&P

