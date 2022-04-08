(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

About 90% of U.K. small- and medium-sized firms say rising energy costs are the biggest threat to their businesses, according to new survey that lays bare the scale of the crisis.

A third consider the jump to be a “major” challenge, according to the poll, carried out on behalf of comparison website NerdWallet and shared exclusively with Bloomberg. Meanwhile 87% consider skyrocketing inflation to be a big problem, with 82% struggling to contend with rising interest rates.

The findings highlight how soaring prices are hitting companies as well as households, with the fastest inflation in three decades set to jump further as a result of the war in Ukraine. Businesses are often more exposed to energy prices than individuals, who get some protection from a regulated price cap.

The majority of firms said they have increased the price of goods and services in line with rising organizational costs, while 46% of decision makers said they have been unable to budget for salary increases to match inflation.

The poll of 402 firms was carried out by Opinium between March 15 and March 21.

