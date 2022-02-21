(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The shipping industry is starting to feel the full force of surging diesel and gasoline costs

German industry called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration to take action to address rising energy costs, warning that some companies are considering relocating

The world’s longest experiment in negative interest rates may be coming to an end, as officials in Denmark prepare to follow possible increases in borrowing costs in the neighboring euro zone

1990s lesson: Recession is the price of curbing U.K. inflation

London property is back in vogue as a return to the office fuels demand for homes in the U.K. capital

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high JPMorgan Chase economists say the Fed is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at nine consecutive meetings in a bid to tamp down inflation One of the Fed’s most dovish officials called for a “substantial” policy shift as a second pushed back against a half-point hike next month

China’s provincial governments are bracing for a tough year, predicting income growth from taxes and land sales will slow or even decline

The steady settings for China’s loan prime rates reflected the People’s Bank of China’s rate pause in February -- and the pause won’t last for long, Bloomberg Economics writes

South Korea’s early trade figures offered signs that global demand remains robust in February

The world’s most powerful central bankers sound like they’re in no rush to speed ahead on their new inflation-fighting path

The U.S. has told allies that any Russian invasion of Ukraine would potentially see it target multiple cities beyond the capital Kyiv, according to three people familiar with the matter

