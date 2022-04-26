(Bloomberg) -- High food prices brought President Joko Widodo’s approval rating to the lowest level since Indonesia braved through the deadliest wave of the pandemic. A cooking oil export ban last week may help him recover.

About 59.9% of respondents were satisfied with his performance, down from a high of 75.3% in early January, according to an April survey by Indikator. More than a third cited the rising cost of basic goods as the reason for their dissatisfaction, as four out of five people said they had difficulty getting cooking oil recently.

The shock decision by Jokowi, as the president is known, to ban exports of edible oil and its raw material is proving popular, with 66.3% in support of such a move. The survey was done before the ban was announced.

“The approval rating is more sensitive to the difficulty or ease of Indonesians’ economic lives,” said Bawono Kumoro, an analyst at Indikator. “We will see if Jokowi’s approval rating will rebound on the back of the cooking oil export ban policy in the next survey.”

Support for Jokowi has hovered well above 60% for the past six years, except for a dip in July 2021 when Covid-19 overwhelmed hospitals and led to thousands of deaths each day.

The survey was conducted on April 14-19 involving 1,220 respondents across the country.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.