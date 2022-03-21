(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The U.K.’s inflation-fighting baton will pass from the Bank of England to the Treasury this week, as the nation braces for data showing a further surge in consumer prices Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak could take aim at the U.K.’s swollen public-sector workforce as he tries to ease the worst labor shortages in decades

U.K. house prices are at an all-time high but buying a home is still cheaper than renting, with the gap last year growing to the widest since 2015

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos has yet to see any indication that soaring inflation rates are leading to higher wage demands Workers in Europe’s biggest economies are among the least likely to be seeking pay hikes in the next year

The price of everything that goes into producing crops is surging, threatening to further fan global food inflation

The Federal Reserve’s pivot to fighting inflation was cast into sharp relief on Friday as the central bank’s hawkish wing urged a faster pace of policy tightening U.S. inflation will likely exceed 3% through the end of next year, according the majority of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics

U.S. President Joe Biden planned to hold a call with European leaders Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian demand to surrender the besieged southern port city of Mariupol

China and Russia’s trade relationship has become more complicated since the war started more than three weeks ago

Chinese banks left borrowing costs unchanged Monday, in line with expectations

Bloomberg Economics takes a look at what Russia invasion sanctions mean for global economy

