Soaring Inflation, Pay Rises, Faster Fed Tightening: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The U.K.’s inflation-fighting baton will pass from the Bank of England to the Treasury this week, as the nation braces for data showing a further surge in consumer prices
- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak could take aim at the U.K.’s swollen public-sector workforce as he tries to ease the worst labor shortages in decades
- U.K. house prices are at an all-time high but buying a home is still cheaper than renting, with the gap last year growing to the widest since 2015
- European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos has yet to see any indication that soaring inflation rates are leading to higher wage demands
- Workers in Europe’s biggest economies are among the least likely to be seeking pay hikes in the next year
- The price of everything that goes into producing crops is surging, threatening to further fan global food inflation
- The Federal Reserve’s pivot to fighting inflation was cast into sharp relief on Friday as the central bank’s hawkish wing urged a faster pace of policy tightening
- U.S. inflation will likely exceed 3% through the end of next year, according the majority of economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics
- U.S. President Joe Biden planned to hold a call with European leaders Monday, as Ukraine rejected a Russian demand to surrender the besieged southern port city of Mariupol
- China and Russia’s trade relationship has become more complicated since the war started more than three weeks ago
- Chinese banks left borrowing costs unchanged Monday, in line with expectations
- Bloomberg Economics takes a look at what Russia invasion sanctions mean for global economy
