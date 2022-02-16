(Bloomberg) --

Surging inflation will add 23 billion pounds ($31 billion) to the cost of servicing Britain’s national debt across this year and next, the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned.

The retail prices index of inflation, which is used to uprate payments on around a quarter of what the government owes, jumped to 7.8% in January, a 31-year high, and is now significantly above Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts made at the October budget.

Isabel Stockton, a research economist at the IFS think tank, said the unexpected surge in RPI would push debt-interest costs for the 2021-22 financial year 11 billion pounds above forecast and “could easily add 12 billion pounds” to borrowing in 2022-23, which begins in April.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is already under pressure on the public finances as a result of rising inflation. He has pledged close to 10 billion pounds to help households through the cost of living crisis. At the same time, the squeeze on real wages, as well as higher taxes to pay for clearing National Health Service backlogs, will erode tax receipts by weighing on growth.

The rising cost of servicing Britain’s 2 trillion pounds of debt comes on top. Covering 10 billion pounds of additional cost would need a tax rise equivalent to adding 2% to the basic rate of income tax. The U.K. tax burden already at a 70-year high.

“The government’s finances are now more exposed to rises in the cost of servicing its debt,” Stockton said. “Energy price-driven increases in the RPI are one source of this increase. Another could come from continued increases in Bank Rate set by the Bank of England.”

