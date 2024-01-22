(Bloomberg) -- England’s young teens are seeing the fastest increase in obesity, according to new research that points to social inequality as a cause.

Children’s waistlines expanded between 1995 and 2004 and plateaued thereafter in a study published Monday in the Archives of Disease in Childhood. The data shows a concerning increase among the least privileged, especially the group aged 11 to 15, the scientists said.

The new research comes as countries reckon with skyrocketing obesity rates and drugmakers race to develop a new generation of treatments, offering hope for a disease that public-health interventions have so far failed to stem.

While adults are increasingly able to access drugs that can help them lose weight, for teens in England, availability looks far off. The body that advises the country’s National Health Service on the cost-effectiveness of treatments ended its review of Novo Nordisk A/S’s obesity drug Wegovy last year, saying that the drugmaker didn’t provide enough data for the analysis.

Children living with obesity are more likely to become adults that are obese and they have a higher risk of morbidity, disability and early death in adulthood.

The World Obesity Atlas estimates that the disease’s annual economic burden could reach $4.32 trillion, or almost 3% of global gross domestic product, by 2035.

The British study looked at more than 56,000 children aged between 2 and 15. The researchers found that the prevalence of children being obese or overweight increased to 29% in 2019 from 26% in 1995, with levels peaking at 33% in 2003-2004 and then reaching a plateau. Older children saw the highest and fastest increase, with rates growing to 38% from around 30%.

Urgent Need

The figures reveal widening disparities along socio-economic and ethnic lines and “highlight the urgent need to prioritize understanding and addressing these inequalities as a public health imperative,” Philip Broadbent, a research fellow at the University of Glasgow’s public health department, and other authors wrote.

In the 1990s, overweight or obese children were more likely to be white. That trend has reversed, with researchers finding that by 2015, 26% of white children were overweight or obese while 35% of non-white children met these criteria.

While the rates of overweight and obese children were stable in more privileged groups from 2003 onward, prevalence increased among disadvantaged groups.

The authors said the appearance of stable overall trends in childhood overweight and obesity “concealed deepening inequalities across deprivation, gender, family structure, ethnicity and parental education.”

