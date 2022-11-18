(Bloomberg) -- The jump in electricity costs is exacerbating Sweden’s slump in house prices.

The decline is particularly noticeable in the south, a deficit-ridden region where the energy crisis is most acute and power rates the highest, according to new data.

House prices in the country’s two most northern electricity price zones, 1 and 2, have declined 6% and 7%, respectively, from a peak earlier this year. But in areas 3 and 4, which have seen the biggest power-price spikes, the drop is almost twice as large, realtor organization Svensk Maklarstatistik said.

“Along with gradually higher electricity costs, especially in zones 3 and 4, the prices for single-family homes have dropped significantly,” Maklarstatistik said.

Many such homes were built decades ago and still use electricity as their main source of heating unless they have been modified. Direct electric heating is likely to scare off some buyers as switching to an alternative system could cost the equivalent of thousands of dollars.

The nation’s housing slump, which is mirrored in countries from Australia to UK, follows a steep run-up in prices during the pandemic. Mortgage terms that don’t require paying off the loan principal in Sweden have helped fuel that boom which is now reversing fast, making the Nordic nation one of the pacesetters for the global housing downturn.

