(Bloomberg) -- Londoners returning to their offices are facing up to a new challenge: the higher cost of lunch.

Many sandwich chains and independent shops have already raised prices and are contending with a new surge in ingredient costs. While some, like Beigel Bake on the outskirts of the city’s financial district, and rival Bagel Factory have tried to pass this along to shoppers, it hasn’t been enough to fully cover higher expenses.

Greggs Plc, known for its sausage rolls, warned Tuesday that further increases are expected. Crosstown, a maker of sourdough doughnuts, ice cream, cookies and coffee, is considering closing stores on less profitable days of the week to help manage extreme cost increases, said founder Adam Wills.

“I have just signed today my next 12-month flour contract which is 36% more expensive than my last contract which finishes at the end of this month,” Wills said in an email. “Cardboard has had eight price rises in the last 18 months.”

U.K. consumers already faced a cost-of-living crisis from rising fuel prices before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now they’re under even more pressure as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas and as trade in wheat, corn and sunflower-based products from the region is disrupted.

“Putin’s murderous attack on Ukraine changes matters for everyone that has an involvement in energy and food,” Clive Black, an analyst at Shore Capital, wrote Tuesday. “If Putin is not to succeed and if ‘the West’ is to play a part in that, then consumers in the U.K. and further afield should expect to pay a price.”

Black adjusted his expectations for U.K. food inflation last week, forecasting a peak of around 5% in May. Previously he forecast it would reach 3.5% to 4.5% in April.

Newcastle-based Greggs already raised prices at the start of this year by 5 pence to 10 pence across its product range, responding to higher raw material and energy costs. At the time, the baker was working with an inflation outlook of 5%, but following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the expectation has risen to about 6% to 7%, Chief Executive Officer Roger Whiteside said on a call with journalists Tuesday.

With wheat and energy prices hitting record highs, the sandwich chain was seeing higher-than-anticipated cost pressures, the retiring CEO said. The bakery chain uses particular sunflower oils that are produced in Ukraine.

In February, sandwich chain Pret A Manger Ltd. hiked the price of its coffee subscription offer from 20 pounds ($26) to 25 pounds per month due to higher milk, bean and wage costs. In November, supply-chain bottlenecks, rising transport costs and staff shortages at ports, made it difficult to get hold of bread, lettuce and arugula.

Prices of sandwich deals are also creeping up at supermarkets such as Tesco Plc, the U.K.’s biggest. Waitrose increased its Essential Cheese & Onion, Egg Mayo, Roast Chicken & Mayo, Smoked Ham and Tuna Mayo sandwiches in recent weeks by 11% to 1.55 pounds.

Tesco Chairman John Allan warned consumers last month that the worst of rising food prices is yet to come.

After months of staying at home, commuters are also feeling the pinch at gas pumps. The average price of unleaded gasoline stands at a record high 156.37 pence a liter and could hit 160 pence by the end of the week, according to the Royal Automobile Club.

At Beigel Bake, manager Nathan Cohen said the cost of flour, salmon and meats, such as salt beef, have all gone up. In December he increased the price of a plain bagel from 30 pence to 40 pence, but is hesitant to keep ramping up prices.

“It’s a squeeze isn’t it? It hurts,” he said. “There’s only so much you can pass onto the customers before they’re saying, ‘Listen I’m not having this anymore.’ ”

