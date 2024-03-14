(Bloomberg) -- A surge in short bets against China Vanke Co. suggests this week’s rally may prove fleeting.

Vanke shares jumped more than 11% so far this week amid a report that the cash-strapped builder is in talks with banks on a debt swap deal that would help stave off its first-ever bond default. Bearish wagers however soared to more than 14% of Vanke’s free float shares in Hong Kong, making it one of the most shorted stocks in Asia, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

While banks may have been asked to provide support, and “this eases some pressure for Vanke, this is another solid proof that its liquidity is truly under stress,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Karl Chan wrote in a note this week.

Among all Chinese developers, Vanke’s short-selling ratio is below only that of Country Garden Holdings Co., whose stock has slumped more than 90% from its 2018 peak after a slew of bond defaults to trade below HK$1. Vanke, the country’s second-largest developer, has been placed under renewed scrutiny by investors as Moody’s Ratings stripped its investment-grade credit rating and warned of potential further cuts.

Vanke has been seen as a bellwether for Beijing’s support for major developers with strong ties to the state. The company has a total liabilities of 1.28 trillion yuan ($178 billion) and has a series of bonds maturing in the second quarter.

Chinese banks will need to lower their loan-to-value requirement for Vanke, simply because the developer doesn’t have that many investment properties and land banks to pledge as collateral, according to JPMorgan’s Chan.

Despite this week’s rebound, Vanke’s shares remain down more than 80% from a 2018 high.

“Investors’ major concerns for Vanke are Moody’s downgrade, weak home sales and its mixed-ownership structure which casts uncertainties over its ability to gain loans,” said Jeff Zhang, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. “Vanke is much better than China Evergrande in operations but it’s still too early to say that it won’t default.”

