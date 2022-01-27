WHITBY, Ont. - The union representing Sobeys warehouse workers in Ontario says they have ratified a four-year contract with “massive wage increases.”



Unifor says the agreement covering more than 500 workers at the distribution centre in Whitby includes a full-time pay increase of 19.5 per cent over four years, including $2.74 per hour or 11.3 per cent immediately, for employees with 8,000 or more hours of service.

Part-time wages increase $7 to $14 per hour over four years with junior employees getting an immediate $7-per-hour increase to earn the same hourly rate as full-time workers.

The immediate start rate increases $3.10 per hour for full-time and $7 per hour for part-time.

Signing bonuses of $1,000 to $2,000 will be paid to those with 2,000 or more hours of service.

The grocer, owned by Empire Co. Ltd., will double its RRSP contribution to five per cent over four years and add a sixth week of vacation at 26 years of seniority.